Zoom courtroom scam | Benet basketball to state | Therapy dogs sought

Will County Sheriff puts out Zoom courtroom scam warning

The Will County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a Zoom scam affecting courts in the county.

Scammers are logging into courtroom Zoom sessions and using the private chat feature to imply to a defendant that in exchange for money, they can have their case dismissed or resolved. The scammer often asks for their phone number, saying a court officer or attorney will reach out.

The scammer then follows up with a phone call asking for $375 to start, then, once paid, requests more money.

If this happens, the sheriff’s department recommends ending the Zoom session, contacting the Will County Clerk’s Office, and reporting the incident to a local police department.

Heinen’s receives extension on liquor license for patio drinks

The Naperville location of Heinen’s Grocery Store has been given the authority by city officials to serve and sell draft beer and self-service wine in a contiguous outdoor patio area that is directly connected to the store, 1244 E. Chicago Ave.

Last year, Heinen’s was granted what was described as a boutique market liquor license within the store premises. The extension applies to the outdoor seating area as well, though there are a number of requirements, including video monitoring and a certified employee supervising the area at all times.

On March 3, city council approved an amendment to the ordinance that previously allowed Heinen’s to serve alcohol on premises. The council’s vote came on the heels of a favorable recommendation from the Liquor Commission.

Benet boys basketball heads back to state with supersectional win over Rockford Auburn

Benet Academy boys basketball is heading to state for the third time in the past four seasons.

The defending 4A champs handled Rockford Auburn 69-42 in the supersectional round, advancing to the state semi-finals to face DePaul College Prep on Friday.

The game will tip off at 4:15 pm at the University of Illinois State Farm Center. The Redwings are now 35-1 on the season, which ties the school record for most wins in a season.

Watch how the Redwings made their victory on the court.

Endeavor Health recruiting therapy dogs to comfort patients

Endeavor Health is looking for more therapy dogs that can come in to comfort patients at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Memorial Hospital.

The healthcare system is now accepting applications for its animal-assisted therapy program.

Find out what makes a dog the paw-fect candidate.

Islamic Center of Naperville Youth gives back with Ramadan food packing event

The Islamic Center of Naperville Youth and Islamic Relief USA recently partnered up to host an Iftar food packing event for Ramadan at ICN.

The 20,000 meals packaged went to five of Islamic Relief’s partners in the Chicago area who aid underprivileged groups.

See how the community came together and exceeded expectations.