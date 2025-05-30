5 June activities to celebrate the start of summer

Summer is finally here, and the Naperville Park District has five June activities to celebrate the warmer weather all month long.

Magnificent kites take flight

The Park District’s annual Kite Fly event returns Sunday, June 1st, at Frontier Sports Complex. This free event is sure to dazzle attendees of all ages with enormous, visually stunning kites flown by professional kite enthusiasts! Attendees are also invited to fill the sky with their own kites while enjoying a wide variety of entertainment.

Rock out in Naperville parks

Mark your calendar for the annual series of free, live musical performances with Concerts in Your Park! Local musicians showcase their talents and musical genres across different neighborhood parks, bringing summer evening entertainment to the community. Check out our lineup of bands, musical styles, and locations on the Park District’s website.

Reminisce with dementia-friendly movie screenings

Naperville Park District offers dementia-friendly movie showings for dementia patients and their caregivers. Attendees can enjoy classic movies shown in the lounge at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center – complete with comfy theatre-style seating. This free event invites nostalgia, bringing back fond memories through favorite films.

Have some pre-nap time fun

Looking for some fun and engaging amusement for your little ones this summer? Head to Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment – a series filled with delightful performers and themes for young children and their parents. Each performance begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts approximately 45 minutes. Pack a lunch and make it a weekly adventure!

Pick your place to play with Naperville playgrounds

With more than 75 Park District playgrounds across the community, there’s no better way to spend time with your children outdoors. Amenities vary by location, and each park provides a unique experience. Create your own family challenge to see how many playgrounds you can explore this summer while enjoying the benefits of free, unstructured outdoor play!

These are your “Five Ways to Park It” for June! Stay tuned next month for more ways to get active, have fun, and stay connected in Naperville.

Park It! is sponsored content, paid for by the Naperville Park District.