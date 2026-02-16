Early voting in DuPage County resumes after temporary pause

Early voting in DuPage County for the March 17 general primary resumed Monday starting at 11 a.m. after a temporary pause that went into effect on Friday.

Residents can head out to submit their ballots at the five open locations:

Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S Eagle St., Naperville

DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Rd., Wheaton

Downers Grove Village Hall, 850 Curtiss St., Downers Grove

Bartlett Community Center, 700 S Bartlett Rd., Bartlett

Addison Township Office, 401 N Addison Rd., Addison

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Additional locations and hours will be added starting March 2.

Why voting was on pause in DuPage County

Voting had paused at noon on Friday due to “an appellate court ruling ordering a candidate previously removed from the ballot by the state board of elections to be restored to the official ballot,” according to the DuPage County Clerk’s office.

That candidate is Republican Tedora Brown, who is running in the primary for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District for U.S. representative. She was previously removed from the ballot after a dispute about being one signature short on her petition.

However, the 1st District Appellate Court issued a ruling on Friday ordering her name reinstated to the ballot.

Media sources such as CBS Chicago and The Daily Herald note that more than 700 people had already cast their ballot. Those votes will still be taken into account, and those who filed the votes do not get to vote again.

Temporary pause comes after delayed start date

This temporary pause has come after an already delayed start date for early voting in DuPage County last week.

Early voting in the county had been slated to start Feb. 5, but was delayed due to “unresolved candidate objections currently pending before the Appellate Court,” according to the DuPage County Clerk.

Mail-in ballots have not been sent out yet, per CBS.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!