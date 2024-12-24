Erin Hackett becomes third Redhawk to score 1,000 points career points before senior year

Naperville Central girls basketball guard Erin Hackett etched her name into Redhawk history on Thursday night, becoming the third player in program history to score 1,000 career points before her senior year.

Erin Hackett joins the ranks of Naperville Central’s Candace Parker and Gabi Melby

Hackett achieved the milestone during a 46-42 win over DeKalb. According to the Chicago Tribune, she joins Naperville Central’s Candace Parker and Gabi Melby in the exclusive club.

The Tribune says that entering the game, Hackett was 18 points shy of the landmark. She surpassed the 1,000-point mark in fitting fashion, sinking a three-pointer – a testament to her reputation as one of the area’s best perimeter shooters.

The Redhawks beat DeKalb 46-42, with Hackett’s team-high 22 points propelling them to a fifth consecutive win. Naperville Central now holds a 7-6 overall record and a 2-1 mark in the DuPage Valley Conference.

Three career Play of The Week honors, including a game-winning three against North

Hackett has earned Naperville Sports Weekly Play of The Week honors three times as a Redhawk, all of which have come from three-point plays. She earned two as a junior, including a leaning three at the buzzer, and another for scoring nine straight Central points from the three-point line.

This season, Hackett added to her highlight reel on December 13 against crosstown rivals Naperville North. Hackett hit a three at the buzzer to give Central the 45-42 win.

The junior is a three-sport athlete at Naperville Central. With basketball in the winter, Hackett competes on the Golf team in the fall, and the soccer team in the spring.