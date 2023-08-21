Excessive heat watch | Carjacking at gunpoint | Heroes and Helicopters

Excessive heat watch for Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat watch for Naperville and the surrounding areas for Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

Our region is expected to see dangerously hot and humid conditions, with the heat index soaring as high as 110.

The risk for heat-related illnesses during the watch time is high. Officials advise staying inside in an air-conditioned space and keeping out of the sun when possible. They also encourage checking in on friends and neighbors, especially those who are physically ill and the elderly. The City of Naperville has a number of tips for weathering a heat wave.

Carjacking and robbery at gunpoint outside Woodridge movie theater on Friday

Four people were victims of a carjacking and robbery at gunpoint on Friday night outside of a movie theater in Woodridge.

The incident took place shortly before midnight in the parking lot of the Cinemark Theaters at 6500 Route 53. According to police, the victims said they were approached by four men armed with handguns who demanded the keys to a black Chrysler 300, as well as the victims’ phones and cash. The suspects then fled in the car, which has an Arizona license of 9TA86E.

Police later found a stolen white Hummer near the incident. It had been taken from Schaumburg, and is believed to be the vehicle the suspects had previously been using. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Woodridge police at (630) 719-4703.

Meson Sabika to hold fundraiser for Maui wildfire victims

Meson Sabika in Naperville will be holding a fundraiser for the victims of the Maui wildfires on Tuesday, September 5. Learn more about what they are doing to help.

Benet Academy students visit Portugal for World Youth Day

A group of students at Benet Academy got the chance to travel to Portugal recently for World Youth Day. Find out more about their trip, which included an address from Pope Francis.

Second annual Heroes and Helicopters event held at Frontier Park

On Saturday, the public was invited out to the second annual Heroes and Helicopters event held at Frontier Sports Complex. Take a look at some of the fun had by all as they got a close-up look at public safety vehicles and a visiting helicopter.