Husband of missing Naperville woman makes plea for public’s help in finding her 

Gbenga Abosede, the husband of Naperville missing woman Sinmi Abosede, delivered a statement at the Naperville Police Department on Friday afternoon, asking the public for their continued help in trying to locate his wife.

Sinmi Abosede missing for more than a week

Sinmi Abosede, 46, was last seen at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30, walking away from her home on the 2100 block of Sudbury Street in Naperville.

Gbenga said she was heading out for a “short walk,” and didn’t bring her cell phone or credit cards. All she had with her was a white water bottle.

Sinmi is a 5-foot-6 Black woman with black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 190 lbs. She was wearing prescription glasses, a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the arms, grey sweatpants, a black head scarf, and black Crocs at the time of her disappearance.

“Very challenging” for her family

Gbenga noted the last few days have been “very challenging” for the family.

Sinmi’s siblings, who were present at the press conference, had flown in from the UK to help with the search.

“My wife is more than just my partner, she’s my best friend and college sweetheart,” Gbenga said, noting the two have been married for 18 years and have four children.

“My wife is a strong woman, but I am also worried about her well-being and the distress she may be experiencing,” Gbenga said.

Naperville Police Department PIO Cmdr. Rick Krakow said foul play was not suspected in Sinmi’s disappearance.

He said the department is making every effort to locate her and “wholeheartedly share her family’s concern for her well-being.”

“Our patrol officers and detectives have been diligently conducting interviews, requesting and reviewing video footage from neighbors, businesses, and city cameras, and searching for clues in her home and on her personal devices,” Krakow said.

The department’s efforts also included two searches of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve on Monday and Thursday.

He also noted they’ve utilized K-9 searches and have distributed bulletins to police departments nationwide about Sinmi’s disappearance.

Public asked to contact Naperville police with any information

Krakow requested that the public continue to circulate Sinmi’s photo, and call 911 if she is spotted.

Anyone with additional information regarding her disappearance can also call the Naperville Police Investigations Division at 630-548-1421.

“We genuinely believe that with your eyes and ears we can bring her home safely,” said Gbenga.

He added, “It’s important that we keep going until we find her, and bring my wife back to our lives. Please help bring Sinmi home.”

