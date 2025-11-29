Illumination at Morton Arboretum canceled Saturday night due to weather 

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum has been canceled tonight, Nov. 29, due to inclement weather.

Illumination canceled tonight, but will open again Sunday

Officials from the arboretum announced the cancellation in a press release, noting they will close the site tonight at 4 p.m.

Illumination will reopen on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Ticketholders for tonight’s Illumination display will be notified about the cancellation and provided with information on how to rebook. That can be done through the arboretum’s website, via email, or by calling 630-725-2066. Ticketholders should be aware that prices can vary, depending on the date.

About Illumination

Illumination runs through Jan. 3. This is the 13th year for the interactive light, sound, and, in some cases, touch display, highlighting the beauty of nature. This year’s display includes the five Vivid Creatures…giant colorful animal sculptures that went up at the arboretum earlier this year.

Photo courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

