In Memoriam 2025 

As the year draws to a close, we pause to honor and remember members of the Naperville community who passed away over the past year.

This is not a complete list, but a moment to remember some of the Naperville residents we lost this year. It offers a chance to learn a bit about their lives and to quietly acknowledge the many families in our community who have experienced loss over the past year.

The brief remembrances below are adapted from obituaries published by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, and Legacy.com.

Al Carius

“Run for fun and personal best” was more than a mantra for Al Carius, it was a way of life that he shared with generations of runners and students. Carius, the longtime North Central College cross country and track & field coach, led the Cardinals’ program for 54 years.

A standout runner himself, Carius competed at the University of Illinois as a two-time Big Conference champion in cross country and earned three Big Ten two-mile titles in track. Though he once planned a career in academia, an unexpected call in 1966 brought him to North Central College, where his athlete-first philosophy helped build one of the most successful Division III running programs in the nation, producing 19 NCAA Division III national championships in cross country and 12 national titles in track & field.

Carius was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Coach of the Century in 2000, and the Al B. Carius Track was dedicated in his honor in 2009. His legacy lives on through the thousands of athletes he coached, inspired, and encouraged.

Al died on September 9 at age 83.

David “Dave” Dillon

For more than three decades at Naperville Central High School, Dave Dillon shaped student lives both in the classroom and on the sidelines.

Dave was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a longtime Naperville educator. Dillon spent the heart of his professional life shaping generations of students at Naperville Central High School, where he taught sociology and psychology for 28 years and served as campus supervisor for eight more.

A beloved teacher, coach, and mentor, Dillon devoted more than four decades to education, the majority of them in Naperville School District 203. He was repeatedly named a favorite teacher by graduating seniors and earned numerous teaching honors for his deep commitment to student involvement and personal growth. Beyond the classroom, he coached varsity football for 33 years and boys basketball for 28 years at NCHS, contributing to multiple conference titles, state playoff runs, and the Redhawks’ 1999 state football championship.

According to his obituary, Dillon believed in living by the Golden Rule: “Treat others the same way you would want to be treated. Always strive to reach your potential, and then push yourself to the next level. Even on your worst day, remember that ‘the sun will always come up tomorrow’ and you will have a chance to improve yourself and make life better. Family is—and always should be—what you love the most.”

Davel died on May 25 at age 74.

Kevin Dolan

Kevin Dolan was an ideas person, always thinking about the next project, the next event, the next way to bring people together. Whether he was launching a parade, hosting a TV show, or serving on a board, Kevin had a knack for turning ideas into real, lasting contributions to the community.

One of his most lasting legacies is the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Originally from St. Louis, Kevin brought a love of the parade tradition with him when he moved to Naperville in 1992, and just a year later, the first parade marched through downtown. Over the years, the event grew into a city tradition, and this year, his memory will be honored with the Kevin Dolan Founder’s Award, given to the parade entry that best embodies the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

Kevin also shared his love for the city through Eyez on Naperville on NCTV17, introducing viewers and listeners to the people and ideas shaping Naperville.

Kevin died on February 25 at age 86.

Beverly Eigenberg

Longtime Naperville resident and preschool teacher Beverly Eigenberg, known to many as “Miss Bev,“ was widely regarded as a champion for children. She founded and ran Creative Nursery School for 30 years.

Miss Bev’s passion for children was felt deeply by families throughout the community. As parent Jane Wernette said, she made children feel “seen, heard, and loved.” Her energy, warmth, and dedication to early childhood learning left a lasting impression on both students and families.

Her impact also extended far beyond Naperville. Alongside her husband Harry, Miss Bev took part in mission trips with Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church to Naperville’s sister city of Nitra, Slovakia, where they helped at a shelter for battered women and children and an orphanage.

“She had a saying, ‘Childhood is a journey. Not a race.’ She was always a great reminder that this is a special time, that they’re small for a very small, fleeting moment, and you need to invest in that time,” said Wernette.

Miss Bev died on April 6 at the age of 87.

Doug Erwin

Division Chief Douglas Erwin dedicated nearly 20 years of service to the city of Naperville and the Naperville Fire Department, leaving a lasting impact on the department and the communities he served. He began his fire service career as a firefighter in Bedford Park before going on to serve with the Tinley Park Fire Department, where he later became assistant chief.

During his tenure with the Naperville Fire Department, Erwin served as Division Chief of the Emergency Medical Services Division and was an active member of the Water Rescue, Hazardous Materials, and Technical Rescue teams. Known for his commitment to public safety, he was widely respected as a leader and mentor whose dedication and professionalism influenced countless firefighters throughout his career.

Erwin also proudly served in the United States Army.

Doug died on January 25, at the age of 52.

Tom Gibbs

Tom devoted his professional life to education, beginning his career in 1966 after graduating from Naperville High School in 1962 and North Central College in 1966. He started as a middle school teacher and coach before becoming an elementary school principal at just 26 years old.

In 1975, he was selected to design and open Waubonsie Valley High School, where he served as the founding principal and remained a loyal supporter throughout his life.

Tom later served the Indian Prairie School District 204 from 1985 to 2005, holding roles as assistant superintendent for secondary education and as a consultant following his retirement, earning a reputation as a respected leader and mentor.

Beyond his work in schools, Tom applied his organizational skills to numerous charitable efforts. He served on boards including the YMCA and United Way, and was deeply involved with Misericordia, which provided his son, Bryan, with “a home away from home, ” for many years, according to his obituary, Tom co-led the Misericordia Parents Board with his wife, Sandie, chaired Misericordia Naperville Candy Days for 25 years, and supported countless fundraisers benefiting the organization.

Tom died on November 6 at the age of 81.

Bill Hassett

Bill joined the Naperville Sunrise Rotary in 2020 and assumed the role of President in 2025. Rotary was a perfect fit as Bill’s true calling was to help others: according to his obituary, he was guided by his faith. Bill graduated from Loyola University and built a successful career in accounting and consulting.

Bill devoted his time and expertise to organizations that strengthened families, supported people experiencing homelessness, empowered youth, and cared for older adults. His service included Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet and DuPage PADS.

Bill was described as a person who could talk to anyone and make them feel at ease.

Bill died on October 26 at the age of 67.

James Rothermel

James “Jim” Rothermel grew up during the Great Depression, which taught him lessons in perseverance, hard work, and thrift that would carry throughout his life. Jim served his country in the Korean War and then attended the University of Illinois on the GI Bill, where he met his wife, Mary. He spent most of his career in sales, opening a chain of retail stores later in life, fulfilling a lifelong dream, according to his obituary.

Through the Rothermel Family Fund of DuPage Foundation, Jim gave back to the town he called home with two significant gifts to the Naperville Park District in 2023. He would donate $100,000 for six new pickleball courts at Frontier Sports Complex and $120,000 to renovate the Centennial Park Skate Facility.

Those contributions are already making a lasting impact, Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson said, “that when residents see the Rothermel name, they’ll know Jim was someone who truly wanted to make Naperville better.”

When asked why he chose to support recreational spaces, Jim put it simply: “I think people will use them, and it’s good for them—it’s good medicine.” And to those enjoying the facilities, his message was just as straightforward: “Just keep it up, guys.”

Jim died on January 19 at the age of 91.

Jeff Thorne

Jeff Thorne stepped into the coaching spotlight at North Central College in 2015, taking over the reins from his father, John. He would forge his own path from 2015 to 2021, which would culminate in the team’s first Division III National Championship in 2019.

During the tenure of John and Jeff Thorne, North Central players earned 72 All-American honors, along with 110 All-Region selections and 143 first-team All-CCIW awards. In 2019, quarterback Broc Rutter made program history by becoming the school’s first recipient of the Gagliardi Trophy, recognizing the top Division III football player for excellence both on and off the field.

For both father and son, football was more than championships and accolades; it was about shaping young men to be their best on and off the field.

“Jeff played a fundamentally important role in the Cardinal Manual meetings,” said NCC senior director of athletics Jim Miller in a statement released by North Central. “These meetings were not just about football, but about how you carry yourself as a student-athlete, a teammate, a brother, and a future husband. Jeff spoke about life, not just the X’s and O’s. It was about becoming better people. That reflects the culture John started, which Jeff inherited and built upon, and which we benefit from today.

Former North Central offensive lineman and NCC football commentator Grant Sabo remembers John as more than a coach, “What I’ll remember most isn’t the wins – it’s the way he carried himself.”

Jeff died on December 9 at the age of 53.

Caroline Vidette Senetar

A resident of Naperville for almost 40 years, Caroline was originally from California and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, where she met her husband, John, according to her obituary. The couple moved to Naperville and quickly made it home. Caroline launched a career in real estate, becoming a highly respected realtor with Re/Max and a top producer in both Naperville and across Illinois. What Caroline enjoyed most was working with people, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Giving back was a natural extension of who Caroline was. She shared her time and leadership as president of the Benet Mothers Club, as a board member of Naperville Century Walk, and as part of the Community Advisory Council for Loaves and Fishes. In 2018, her commitment to service was recognized by the Naperville Rotary Club, which honored her for making a meaningful impact in the community through volunteerism.

Caroline died on April 8 at the age of 62.

