Naperville commission gives data center plans positive recommendation  

A proposed data center at the site of the former Nokia, or Alcatel-Lucent, building along the I-88 corridor within Naperville moved one step closer to reality after a recent vote from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

After four meetings, public testimony and discussions spanning more than a dozen hours in totality, and a litany of questions, commissioners on Wednesday, Nov. 19, voted, 8-1, in support of granting Karis Critical Data Center a conditional-use permit to construct a facility on the 40.87-acre parcel, located at 1960 Lucent Lane.

Karis brings in one final expert; residents respond

Karis’ plans for the former Nokia site were first unveiled in September, with the intention of continuing the hearing in mid-October so an independent analysis on noise impacts could be conducted.

When the hearing resumed in October, opposition from nearby residents grew louder, and continued early this month, as more than 40 residents stepped up to the microphone to share their opposition to the plans.

In the commission’s fourth and final hearing on the Karis proposal, company representatives brought in one final expert — professional engineer Brian Goldman, whose work has including evaluating data centers.

In his presentation, Goldman touched on a number of issues, including the regulatory frameworks in place at the state and federal levels for data centers.

“The regulatory framework, in place by the Clean Air Act, as well as IEPA (Illinois Environmental Protection Agency), ensures that the proposed facility will not be detrimental or endanger public health or public safety and the general welfare,” Goldman said.

Dozens of residents attended the most recent meeting, holding up such signs as, “No Data Centers Near Neighborhoods.” Public comment was limited at the Nov. 19 meeting to specific questions related to Goldman’s presentation.

James Butt, who has been speaking out against the proposal in recent meetings, had a number of technical questions related to some of the assertions Goldman shared in response to the Karis proposal. He was one of a small handful of residents who provided public comment at the recent meeting.

“You’re basically saying, ‘Trust us on everything. We’re pledging that we’re going to keep the community safe,’” Butt said. “I’m not sure that that’s quite fair when you’re not even willing to give us the information that you certainly will have to give to the Illinois EPA.”

While verbal public comment was limited at the Nov. 19 hearing, commissioners continued to receive a number of written comments, with a number of emails reiterating past health-related and environmental impact concerns.

Karis representative responds to past criticisms

Russell Whitaker III, a partner with the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker, has been providing Karis with land use counsel for the former Nokia site. He responded to the litany of questions, concerns, and criticisms residents have shared at recent meetings before commissioners cast their vote.

Whitaker doubled down on past assertions that Karis will be a positive, productive part of Naperville’s tax base, contributing an estimated $1.6 million to $2.2 million annually in revenue to the city.

“While generating significant new revenue, the data center will also have very little impact on government services,” Whitaker said. “From police, fire, schools, parks, and the library, there’s virtually no new spend from local governments, in terms of a data center.”

Whitaker also asserted the Karis development is expected to bring between 82 to 170 jobs to Naperville’s economy, once the proposed data center is up and running.

“Not all of these jobs are directed at the Karis campus, but includes third-party service providers,” Whitaker said. “I think the objection to these jobs is myopic. The suggestion that there are not enough jobs or that the jobs at the data center are not good enough for Naperville, is borderline offensive.”

Whitaker also touched on Karis’ previously announced stewardship pledge to Naperville, which will include an annual report to city officials.

“We’ve made a series of pledges that are intended to present Naperville with a best-in-class data center that checks all of the boxes,” Whitaker said. “To put a ribbon on those pledges, we’ve committed to annual reporting to confirm that we’ve done what we said we would do.”

Commissioners note limited authority before vote

Commissioners continued to pepper Whitaker and other Karis representatives with a range of specific, technical questions — including frequency of inspections, testing, and noise impact from the data centers generators — before casting their vote.

Commissioner Whitney Robbins, who chairs the Planning and Zoning Commission, said the methodical, in-depth review could be a model for other communities in Illinois to follow in the future.

“For me, this has been, of sorts, a moratorium,” Robbins said. “This has been delaying it, making sure that we have done our homework, and that city staff has — and that the residents have had — a voice.”

Robbins added the probing questions throughout the four meetings have prompted such measures as the stewardship pledge.

“This could be the gold standard for other communities,” she said. “It’s establishing a new model for accountability.”

Commissioner Allison Longenbaugh said she was appreciative of the community’s response to the proposal.

“It means a lot to see all of the input that we’ve received,” Longenbaugh said. “I appreciate bringing your kids here, knowing that these meetings could last very long.”

Several commissioners, including Mark Wright, touched on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s limited scope of reviewing proposals such as the Karis project and emphasized the city council will have a broader review of the plans before the elected body has its final say.

“As a planning and zoning commission, our responsibility is to evaluate this petition, based on the standards of the zoning ordinance, the technical records, and the finding of facts — not personal preference, and not public sentiment,” Wright said. “This commission is a regulatory body, and our decisions must be grounded in that framework.”

Commissioner Courtney Naumes cast the lone “no” vote against the data center proposal.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!