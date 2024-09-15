Naperville’s Hispanic Heritage Festival connected cultures in Central Park

On Saturday, September 14, the Naperville Sister Cities Commission held its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival at Central Park in Downtown Naperville. With performances, food vendors, shopping, and more, the festival filled the park with vibrant music and Hispanic culture.

What is Naperville’s Hispanic Heritage Festival?

Held in September, the festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, which officially starts on September 15. September is a meaningful month in the Hispanic culture, predominantly in Mexico where their Independence Day, or Día de la Independencia, is celebrated on September 16. Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of reflection to honor the people and culture of Mexico, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Cuba, and all parts of South America and Central America.

This is the fourth year the sister cities commission has held Naperville’s Hispanic Heritage Festival, which encourages both the Hispanic and non-Hispanic communities to come together for food vendors, handmade art of Hispanic origin, and a vibrant celebration of cultures that enrich the Naperville community.

The event was free to attend, with vendors opening at 5 p.m., an hour before the start of the festival. The celebration began by recognizing hispanic first responders in the community with awards for their service. The festival included family activities such as kids’ canvas painting by Pinot’s Palette, Mexican-inspired treats from Le Chocolat du Bouchard, and performances by Young Naperville Singers, Mariachi Los Gavilanes De Chicago, and dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl.

Mariachi Los Gavilanes De Chicago welcomed Luz Cayetano to pay tribute to her son Leo, who unexpectedly passed away in December 2023. She joined the band onstage to sing a heartfelt and moving mariachi style ballad. Luz and Juan Cayetano have been vendors at the Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival for a few years with their woodworking business: Luz and Juan the Woodcrafters.

Naperville’s Sister Cities Commission bridges communities together through shared learning and enriching activities

The Naperville Sister Cities Commission seeks to build an understanding of the cultures of Naperville’s 3 sister cities; Nitra, Slovakia; Cancun, Mexico; and Pátzcuaro, México. Saturday’s celebration was significant as it pertained to the cultures of Naperville’s two sister cities located in Mexico. The Sister Cities Commission opens a meaningful dialogue between Naperville and its sister cities to build relationships and provide exciting opportunities for economic development and cultural exploration. The Hispanic Heritage Festival is one of the many ways the commission connects Naperville with its international counterparts.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!