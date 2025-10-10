Park district potential referendum | New townhome project | Local golfers to state

Naperville Park District considering $135 million referendum for new projects

The Naperville Park District held its first of a series of open houses on Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Fort Hill Activity Center to gather public opinion on a potential referendum for the March 2026 ballot.

The referendum would ask voters if the park district should be authorized to issue $135 million in bonds to complete six proposed capital projects.

68-unit townhome project approved on Naperville’s southwest side

Everly Trace, a 68-unit townhome project from developer M/I Homes, is moving forward after a favorable series of votes on Tuesday on all aspects of the proposal from the city council.

The project will take root on a 10-acre parcel on the south side of 111th Street on land that has been in unincorporated Will County.

New internet filter in IPSD 204 increases monitoring tools, causes student concerns

Officials in Indian Prairie School District 204 are excited about the potential for a new internet filter to minimize distractions, preserve instructional time, and increase student engagement.

But students are raising concerns that the new Securly Classroom and Securly Home systems are blocking websites they’d typically be able to access, and causing fears about excessive oversight.

Warm, dry fall weather brings mixed signals for leaf color change

The recent spell of warm and dry weather this fall has created conflicting cues for trees regarding the timing of leaf color change, according to a local expert.

Local golfers head to state tournaments

The boys and girls state golf tournaments tee off today with several local schools competing among the best in Illinois.

The Benet Academy girls won the first sectional championship in program history on Monday while the Metea Valley girls became the first golf program in school history to qualify for state. Waubonsie Valley juniors Mina Shyam and Siya Sohal both qualified as individuals.

On the boys side, Drew Allen from Neuqua Valley, Caden Petersen from Benet Academy and Graeme Cavanagh from Naperville Central all qualified as individuals.