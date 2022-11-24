Santa’s Mailbox Ready for Letters in Downtown Naperville

Santa is beginning his preparation up in the North Pole, and luckily, Kris Kringle will get some help from the children of Naperville. The Letters to Santa Mailbox was recently installed next to the Van Buren parking lot on Main St. in Downtown Naperville.

Naperville to the North Pole

“We are in beautiful downtown Naperville, right outside the Van Buren parking lot on the Main Street side, just outside of Cinnaholic,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle Tufano. “We have our Santa letters mailbox set up through December 11th. Children in and around Naperville can get their Santa’s wish list ready and drop it in our mailbox. And if you include your wish list, as well as your return address, we have some volunteers with the high schools at District 203 that will help us fast track your letters to the North Pole, so the elves in the North Pole and Santa will send you a personalized note back.”

The mailbox was installed with the help of Naperville Public Works, and features Christmas-themed illustrations on each side.

“It’s a great way to get in the holiday spirit and get your wish list to Santa,” said Tufano. “And it’s one of the favorite holiday things for downtown Naperville.”

Embracing the Holiday Spirit

With the installation of the Dandelion Fountain holiday tree and the lights throughout Downtown, Naperville is gearing up for another jolly holiday season, and this mailbox is just one more way to spread the Christmas spirit.

“Kids love the fact that they can come to downtown Naperville, do some shopping, do some wonderful eating, and get a personalized letter back from Santa,” said Tufano. “I got a chance to read some of the letters that we got last year, and it just puts a huge smile on my face to read some of the heartwarming letters of kids wishing for things for their siblings or their parents.”

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

