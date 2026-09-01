Swing into the 2026 Naperville Jaycees Last Fling festival

The Naperville Jaycees will say goodbye to summer and swing into the Last Fling.

Annual Last Fling raises money for Naperville

The free, annual Last Fling festival will take place in downtown Naperville from Friday, Sept. 4, to Monday, Sept. 7.

“Last Fling is an event put on by Naperville Jaycees. It’s a community event centered around live music, carnival rides, amazing food vendors, and just a chance to come out downtown and raise some money for good,” said Laura Duffecy, who is on the Last Fling executive committee.

“This is our biggest event that we raise money for the Naperville community. Then, starting probably in February, we open up an application. So if your charity or your group needs money to help run your facilities, we will take your application. We have a board that meets and goes over, and we see how much we can donate,” Duffecy continued.

New and returning attractions

The festival will see some returning favorites and new attractions.

“We have a lot of great bands. We have the carnival. We have some amazing, amazing food vendors. We have over 20 different food vendors,” Duffecy said.

A new breakdancing competition will be held at the Riverwalk Amphitheater on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Mega Passes are back. It’s a pass that you can come ride rides all weekend for $90. Last year we did not have them because we switched to a new carnival vendor. This year we’ve decided to bring them back. They’re only able to be purchased online,” Duffecy said.

Duffecy said she’s most looking forward to Special Needs Day, where guests with special needs can enjoy priority, no-wait seating at the carnival.

“That’s my favorite event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” Duffecy said. “They can come and ride select rides and games with one companion pass.”

Need-to-know safety policies

Ahead of the festival, Duffecy reminded guests of the festival’s policy of clear bags only, and that those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

“We’re excited to see all the community come down, and let’s raise some money for good,” Duffecy said.

Last Fling event locations and hours

The carnival is located at Jackson Avenue and Eagle Street. Carnival hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Last Fling bands will perform at the Jackson Avenue Main Stage.

Rounding out the weekend is the annual Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade, which will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, outside Naperville North High School and travel through downtown Naperville.

NCTV17 will provide live coverage of the parade both on air and online.

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