Naperville Hockey Club knocks off the Libertyville IceCats in the Blackhawk Cup quarterfinals

Edge Ice Arena in Bensenville, Illinois is the setting for the combined division quarterfinal round in the 51st annual AHAI Illinois State Hockey Championship. The three-seeded Libertyville IceCats take on the six-seeded Naperville Hockey Club, who are coming off a last second win over the DuPage Stars looking to keep their season alive. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s all goalies in the first period, with IceCats netminder Vincent Simonian and Naperville’s Jack Houck making save after save. Keeping their teams in it and the score tied at 0-0 through the first 14 minutes of action.

Naperville gets on the board to end the first period

With 18 seconds remaining in the opening period, Jake Grace passes it to Tommy Fangmann who finds Liam Hannemann for the game’s first goal, putting Naperville hockey up 1-0 at the end of the first period.

Keeping his shutout bid, Houck navigates the puck after two IceCats take their shots at the net. Houck ends up sitting on the puck, making yet another great save to keep his team ahead.

Naperville continues to find the net

Following the save, momentum builds even more for Naperville as Fangmann adds another point to his night with a goal that puts Naperville up 2-0 three minutes into the second period.

Naperville puts on the finishing touches with a third consecutive goal, this time it’s Jacob Matthews finding the net, assisted by Ian Denker as Naperville now leads 3-0 and is in great position for an upset.

The IceCats don’t go away quietly. Aaron Levy strike for Libertyville’s first goal of the game late in the third period, as he tries to rally the troops in hopes of a late comeback. But it would not be enough.

In the end, it’s a 3-1 victory for Naperville over the IceCats who will now face Illinois West rival, the Warriors Hockey Club in the semi-finals on March 5th for a chance to go to the Blackhawk Cup Championship at the United Center.