Naperville North takes home another Best of the West boys soccer title after 1-0 win over Naperville Central

A day removed from their football teams’ battle at North Central College, the Naperville Central and Naperville North boys soccer teams clash in the Best of the West Championship. The Huskies are winners of the tournament eight years running and defeated Benet earlier in the day to reach the final. Standing in front are the Redhawks, who want an early season win over their crosstown rival. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies hit the ground running

North starts the match off with their foot on the gas pedal. Niko Ladas works down the right side of the field, freezing up a defender as he delivers a cross, met by the right foot of Noah Radeke with some help from Jaxon Stokes. The senior connection puts North up 1-0, 15 minutes into the game.

Not long after, Ladas looks to kick start things on offense as he wins the ball from Ryan Lafferty, he only gets a few steps of daylight though before Michael DeFalco fouls him back. The referee sees more though and DeFalco is booked for a yellow card.

A dangerous moment for Central as the speedy Jaxon Stokes finds a breakaway, the offside flag stays down and Ryan Gervase gets down for a great defensive play denying a shot attempt.

Central searches for the equalizer

Derek Williamson launches a nice throw-in towards the North box, it gets to the back post but Jack Bouska scoops it up for North. The Huskies take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Into the second half we go as Gavin Brown works into North’s half, he finds Nathan Laird, who cuts back to the middle before rifling a shot just wide of the net. North’s lead is safe for now.

Late into the match, Lafferty and Michael White play it back and forth before Lafferty is freed up for a shot that goes straight into the arms of Bouska. The Huskies defense closes things out from there.

Naperville North boys soccer is able to hold on to win 1-0 over Naperville Central and take home a ninth consecutive Best of the West Championship.