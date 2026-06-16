Naperville Sports Weekly Award Show 2026 Male Athlete of the Year

The boys delivered across the board with five outstanding nominees for the Naperville Sports Weekly Season 18 Male Athlete of the Year Award! This award is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford.

Ishmaiah Elliot- Waubonsie Valley

First up for Male Athlete of the Year is Ishmaiah Elliot. On the football field, he ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored 9 touchdowns. In track and field, Elliot won the DVC indoor and outdoor high jump titles. After finishing second at sectionals, he placed 10th at state. Elliot had a night to remember in the season finale against DeKalb. The running back sprinted for a school record 356 yards and recorded six touchdowns in a 49-28 win.

Cole Kelly- Neuqua Valley

Let’s go to the hardwood featuring Neuqua super sophomore Cole Kelly. The rising star averaged 20 points per game while surpassing 1,000 points. He also guided the Wildcats to the DVC and regional titles, to go with contributing to helping Neuqua set a new school record of 32 wins in a season. Kelly will have two more years playing on the Neuqua hardwood, hoping to bring the Wildcats to new heights.

Max Steele- Naperville North

Naperville North’s Max Steele was either sinking buckets or throwing the heat and swinging away for the Huskies. On the basketball court, Steele led the team to a 23-win season and a DVC runner-up finish. Then in the baseball season, Steele went 4-3 as a starter, striking out 47 batters, to go with a .357 batting average. Steele also guided the Huskies to back-to-back DVC titles and their first regional final appearance since 2010. Steele will continue to play baseball collegiately at Benedictine University.

Daniel Robinson- Neuqua Valley

Up next is another football and track standout in Neuqua Valley’s Daniel Robinson. Robinson played wide receiver for the Wildcats and jumped to new heights on the track and field team. Robinson’s football season was cut short due to a mid-season injury, but that fueled him up for an exciting track season. In the sectional, Robinson cleared a school record jump of 24′ 9.75” inches in the long jump and went on to win the state title in the event. Robinson’s athletic career isn’t over yet, as he will continue to play football and run track at Southwest Baptist University.

Andy Barkley- Neuqua Valley

Last but not least is Andy Barkley, a two-sport athlete for the Neuqua Valley football and baseball team. In the fall, Barkley surpassed 1,000 yards rushing, the first Wildcat to hit that milestone since 2012. Barkley found the end zone 12 times, earning him all-conference honors. On the baseball diamond, Barkley led the charge with a .346 batting average to go with 36 base hits. Barkley will not play in college, but what a senior year it was for the Wildcat.