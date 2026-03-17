7 boys basketball athletes named to All-State teams

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) released its yearly all-state teams for boys basketball on Sunday. This honor recognizes the top high school players across the state for the 2025-2026 season. Players were selected across four IHSA classes, with each featuring first, second, and third team selections along with special mention honors.

High honors are given

Seven Naperville area players earned recognition, including Neuqua Valley sophomore Cole Kelly (first team), Benet Academy senior Jayden Wright (first team), Neuqua Valley junior Mason Martin (second team), Benet Academy senior Colin Stack (second team), Benet Academy junior Ed Stasys (third team), Waubonsie Valley junior Kris Mporokoso (special mention team), and Metea Valley senior Tre Watkins (special mention team).

Continuing success

Wright, Stack, and Stasys helped Benet Academy to a record of 36-2 and a 4A state runner-up finish. Kelly and Martin paired up to lead Neuqua to a DVC and regional title, along with a record of 32-2, tied for the most wins in program history. Tre Watkins became the Metea Valley all-time points leader this season. Kris Mporokoso joins his older sister Danyella (girls’ first team) as an IBCA all-state selection.

Many of the senior selections will have the opportunity to compete in the IBCA All-Star Game later this year, bringing together the state’s top talent for one final showcase.