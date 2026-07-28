A.D.O.P.T. gives every pet a second chance

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter is dedicated to animal rescue and providing compassionate care while finding homes for animals. They also inspire the community to practice kindness towards animals and humane education.

Cats and dogs at the adoption center

The adoption center is where the animals live before they are taken to their forever homes.

“We typically can house about 30 dogs and 60 cats. But at any given moment, we may have more or less just depending on what the need is. But people can come in during our adoption hours, look for their new family member, and visit the shelter and visit the animals we’ve got here,” said Chris Yelle, the Executive Director of A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter.

Animal care clinic

The shelter opened its community clinic hoping to help more pets. The original purpose of the clinic was to provide spay and neuter services to their rescue partners. They expanded those services to the general public.

“After Covid, we just saw an increase of people having a difficult time finding veterinary care for their pets,” said Yelle. “ People call that they can’t afford veterinary care. So we can recommend that they visit our clinic because we do offer very affordable pricing for our community. And we do things like dental cleanings, spay/neuter, and vaccines. We’re branching into wellness care. So if you have a sick pet, you can bring them to our clinic as well.”

Training and humane education

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter also operates a training facility.

“We now have a training center where we provide affordable training for our friends in the community (and) adopters. All of our puppies go home with a free puppy class because it’s really important to nourish that relationship. We encourage training for all of our adopters to build a bond,” said Yelle.

The shelter also seeks to educate the community about animals and their humane treatment. One way they do this is through summer camps.

“You have to start young and teach kids about being kind to animals and proper treatment, and that owning a pet is a big responsibility,” said Yelle.

Spotlight Guest: Chris Yelle, Executive Director