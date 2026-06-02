A new season of music with the Naperville Municipal Band

The Naperville Municipal Band has been creating musical memories since 1859, performing its free summer concert series in Central Park in downtown Naperville.

“I love that we have places like this in town. There are so many modernized places. There are so many digital things. And you know, stuff from the current era. This just feels like a nice small town, cozy,” said Emily Binder, the conductor and music director for the band.​ “It’s all about the people kind of thing. And I think that’s very, very special. We look over there to the gazebo, and so many great memories have been made here. So I’m excited about making more this summer.”

Naperville Municipal Band summer concert series

The summer season for the band will kick off on June 4, 2026. The much-loved Independence Day concert featuring the 1812 Overture will return on July 2.

“We have six cannons already committed,” said Binder.

The summer concert series is every Thursday evening in Central Park from June 4 through August 13 at 7:30 p.m. The only exception is the Kids’ Concert on June 11, which will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The band also performs at other places throughout the year, with high school bands, at parades, and at patriotic ceremonies like the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

A place for everyone to enjoy music

With more than 80 members, the Naperville Municipal Band has a large roster of dedicated musicians.

“We’ve really just been working on getting better and better, which I think is such a healthy and wonderful thing. And when you consider that those people ages 15 through 91 are all trying to keep improving. I am so excited for people to come and hear the band,” said Binder.

Spotlight Guest: Emily Binder, Conductor and Music Director​