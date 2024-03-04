Activism for voter rights with the League of Women Voters of Naperville

The League of Women Voters turns 104 years old this year and is proud of its long history of nonpartisan activism for voter rights and civic issues. Americans cherish their democratic way of life and often assume it will always stay the same.

The League’s mission is “Empowering voters. Defending democracy.” League members know that maintaining a viable democratic system takes the same regular maintenance and ongoing improvements as a garden or a home. They envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge, and the confidence to participate.

The Naperville League has more than 110 members who further their mission through volunteerism

Members of the League of Women Voters of Naperville dedicate themselves to various volunteer activities to further voter rights:

Register voters, especially high school seniors who earn Birthday Boxes full of voter information when they turn 18

Encourage voters to vote in all elections, including primaries that determine who will appear on the ballot in the upcoming election

Diligently collect candidate information for the League’s Vote411.org website so voters can learn about all candidates. VOTE411 is a nonpartisan voter guide that tells voters what is on their ballot, lists candidates and their answers to questions, and has links that let voters check their voter registration, find their polling place, and more

Sponsor monthly forums via Zoom on local topical issues that are free and open to all

Sponsor comprehensive candidate forums every election cycle

Work to educate voters on significant policy issues

Participate in a book group that meets monthly to discuss topical books. In 2024, the group topic is biographies of politically influential individuals

Influence public policy through education and advocacy

How to participate with the League of Women Voters of Naperville

Please visit their website for more information about The League of Women Voters of Naperville. All Naperville residents, men and women, are welcome to attend forums, volunteer, and join the League. On their website, you can also find information on contacting your representatives, links to community resources, dates and times for their monthly Ideas Forum events, book groups, and more.