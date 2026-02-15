Appreciate Irish culture with the West Suburban Irish

The West Suburban Irish, based in Naperville, is a nonprofit whose mission is to cultivate a genuine appreciation and understanding of Irish heritage, culture, language, music, art, literature, and sports in communities throughout the western suburbs of Chicago. Their motto, “Friendship, Fun, Service,” embodies both Irish culture and their approach to achieving their mission.

“We are about fun, friendship and service. And, we truly believe in all of that and tying it all together, you know, the Trinity, bringing those three together,” said Colleen Doyle, Director of WSI Marketing.

Annual signature events with the West Suburban Irish

The organization produces two signature events: The Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade held the Saturday before the holiday and Irish Fest held in September.

This year’s parade will be held on March 14 in downtown Naperville.

“We will step off for about 10:00 am from Naperville North High School. And, weave our way through downtown Naperville and wrap up at Naperville Central High School,” said Rich Janor, Chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Janor estimates 10,000 spectators for the parade.

“Everyone can be Irish for the day,” said Janor.

How West Suburban Irish started

In 1993, Naperville resident Kevin Dolan envisioned a St. Patrick’s Day Parade for Naperville, Illinois. With a small group of dedicated individuals, he organized the first parade, a modest four-block march from the VFW to Mill Street in downtown Naperville.

From that initial event, Kevin became the driving force behind WSI. What began as a small parade has since grown into a dynamic social and philanthropic organization hosting events throughout the year.

For over 30 years, the West Suburban Irish has brought joy to thousands of people in the western suburbs of Chicago through charitable giving efforts, parades and festivals, cultural events, and more!

Spotlight Guests: Rich Janor, Chairman of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and Colleen Doyle, Director, West Suburban Irish Marketing