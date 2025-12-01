Chorus of DuPage brings fun and energy with a cappella music

The Chorus of DuPage is a mixed voice barbershop chorus. Their singers perform year-round at patriotic events, parades, senior centers, and churches in Naperville and across the western suburbs — at 25 or more events every year. The 60-voice COD organization is more than half a century old and welcomes men and women. Quartets are dispatched on Valentine’s Day to surprise sweethearts with music and a rose!

Whenever and wherever any of these barbershop groups perform, their goal is to bring the fun, energy, and experience of a cappella music to people of all ages. Their music is diverse: From the 60s and 70s to current hits: Ballads, spirituals, patriotic, rock, and traditional favorites.

The Chorus of DuPage is part of the Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance

Chorus of DuPage is one of six choruses that form the Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance, a union of multiple Chicago area barbershop choruses to perform mass chorus shows.

These choruses are members of the Barbershop Harmony Association — the international organization of barbershop groups around the world. There are hundreds of choruses in communities across the United States and abroad involving singers from their teens to their nineties!

An annual Christmas show in Naperville

The Mass Chorus Christmas show in December — Home for the Holidays — will feature popular tunes like Jingle Bell Rock, Deck the Halls, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, and a medley of tunes for children. The second half of the show will focus on popular carols that tell the Christmas story, concluding with O Holy Night and Joy to the World.

The show, featuring more than 70 voices, is planned for December 6 and 7 at 3:00 PM at Grace Methodist Church in Naperville.

Spotlight Guests: Mark Barone, Director, Northern Illinois Harmony Alliance, and Christian Supple, Member, Chorus of DuPage