Habitat for Humanity believes everyone deserves a place to live

DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

“We do that through several programs,” said James Escortt, Director of Community Outreach and Partnerships. “We have a homeownership program. We have a home repair program where we support those who are aging in place and those veterans who are in need of our services. And then we also have our neighborhood revitalization program, as well as our Habitat Restore, which we have one located right here in Naperville.”

DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity has an open-door policy where all who believe that everyone needs a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to help with the work, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views, or any of the other distinctions that too often divide people.

Habitat welcomes volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and also serves people in need of decent housing regardless of race or religion. As a matter of policy, Habitat for Humanity International and its affiliated organizations do not proselytize. This means that Habitat will not offer assistance on the expressed or implied condition that people must either adhere to or convert to a particular faith, or listen and respond to messaging designed to induce conversion to a particular faith.

Celebrating the past and building the future

DuPage and Chicago South Suburbs Habitat for Humanity reflects on 30 years of growth, leadership, and community impact, from their first groundbreaking in West Chicago to the accomplishments and people who shaped their journey, as they prepare to break ground once again and continue building hope for generations to come. They kick off this development at their signature Women Build Event in October 2025 at Naperville ReStore.

Over an eight-day build, 300 community members will build walls while engaging core beliefs in our mission statement: Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope.

Habitat for Humanity, founded in 1976 and the local affiliate since 1995, has brought people together to serve over 150 families with affordable housing, 300 with affordable home repairs, and touched thousands of lives through collective action in our community.

In addition, the newest ReStore located in the heart of the shopping corridor off 59 in Naperville is open to the general public. Restore offers the community a place to donate and shop for affordable home goods while funding Habitat’s affordable home building and repairs program.

Spotlight Guest: James Escortt, Director of Community Outreach and Partnerships