Loaves & Fishes serves 10,000 people a week

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is committed to providing nutritious food and impactful programs that promote self-sufficiency. As the largest food pantry in Illinois, they now serve over 10,000 individuals weekly—three times the number they assisted in 2022.

On an average day, Loaves & Fishes distributes 20 tons of food to residents of DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties. This surge in demand has significantly increased their food purchasing needs, requiring them to buy four times the amount of food they did three years ago. Additionally, demand for the Loaves & Fishes CARES program, which provides emergency assistance for rent and utilities, has risen dramatically.

Understanding the rising need in Naperville and the surrounding communities

Mike Havala, CEO & President of Loaves & Fishes, attributes the rising demand to the increasing cost of living. The four counties they serve are home to 2.3 million people, with one in five individuals living in low-income or poverty conditions.

Many of the people they assist are hardworking individuals earning steady incomes, yet their salaries fall below the cost of living. Due to qualifying factors for the SNAP program, most are not eligible and are landing in the “SNAP Gap.”

The hub-and-spoke model is a game-changer in helping families

Megan Lynch, EVP of Advancement, explains how Loaves & Fishes transformed its approach to food distribution in 2021 with the hub-and-ppoke model. This system brings food closer to families in need by using a central hub that receives, sorts, and packs food, which is then distributed to 13 different locations throughout their four-county service area. These locations include the Naperville Grocery Market, faith communities, hospitals, schools, and other food partners.

This model helps remove transportation barriers, expands access, and reduces costs. By implementing this system, Loaves & Fishes has tripled the number of families served while cutting costs per client by 40%. Additionally, the increased storage capacity at the hub allows for greater distribution of fresh produce and nutritious food, contributing to a healthier community.

Looking to the future

Havala emphasizes that Loaves & Fishes is always seeking ways to better serve the community. As part of their ongoing efforts, they are considering options to increase capacity at the Food Distribution Hub. In addition, later this year, they will embark on developing their new 3-year strategic plan.

How to support the mission

“Every dollar fuels hope,” says EVP of Advancement Megan Lynch. Donations, food contributions, and volunteering are critical to their impact. With over 1,000 volunteers annually, Loaves & Fishes offers flexible opportunities to get involved. Spreading awareness and engaging on social media can also make a difference.

Spotlight Guests: Mike Havala, President and CEO, and Megan Lynch, Executive Vice President Advancement