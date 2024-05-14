Meeting the needs of neighbors at the People’s Resource Center

Since 1975, People’s Resource Center (PRC) has greeted neighbors from all walks of life with dignity, respect, and compassion. With a team of over 2,300 volunteers and dedicated staff, PRC responds to basic human needs to create a future of hope and opportunity for DuPage residents.

A group of residents recognized not everyone in DuPage County had access to the resources and opportunities they needed to thrive. They decided to act. First, they rented a house on a quiet street in Wheaton and asked their friends to bring bags of groceries. That inaugural year, they shared groceries with 125 families.

The People’s Resource Center has served DuPage County residents for nearly 50 years

PRC has grown into a full-service agency focused on interwoven services and tools that can support everyone’s unique situation and goals. They provide services for more than 23,000 neighbors and remain one of the only multi-service human services agencies offering basic needs assistance, educational tools, and personalized services to help families find stability and pursue their goals.

People’s Resource Center programs are grouped into two categories

The Essential Services Program improves access to food, seasonal clothing, and financial assistance. The Empowerment Program offers educational programs, resources, and workshops, which include Adult Literacy, Computer Training and Access, Community Art, and Job Assistance.

PRC has earned the highest possible 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 15 consecutive years. Fewer than 1% of charities rated have received this distinction, differentiating PRC from its peers and exemplifying the high standard of service at PRC. The People’s Resource Center is grateful for the caring and generous PRC community of volunteers, staff, and donors for helping to meet neighbors’ needs with compassion and hope every day.