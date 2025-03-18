Naperville CAPS honors public safety personnel

CAPS or Citizens Appreciate Public Safety is a dedicated Naperville community organization committed to recognizing and supporting the efforts of public safety personnel while actively enhancing community safety initiatives.

Since its inception, the organizations has honored outstanding members of the Naperville Police and Fire Departments who go above and beyond their duties to ensure the well-being of all residents and visitors to Naperville. Each year, the community is invited to nominate public safety employees who have demonstrated exceptional service, professionalism, and dedication to the community.

CAPS supports public safety initiatives

In addition to its long-standing recognition programs, highlighted by the annual CAPS Awards events honoring the Naperville Police Department in May and the Naperville Fire Department in October, the organization has expanded its mission to support public safety efforts further.

Through initiatives such as the CAPS Safety Series, the organization partners with public safety to provide valuable information on safety trends, crime prevention, and emergency preparedness to empower the community. Additionally, the organization has partnered with the Cardiac Conscious Community, which assists with funding for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to enhance life-saving measures throughout Naperville.

CAPS continues its mission with community support

With the generous support of more than 20 sponsors and the broader community, CAPS continues to grow its impact through community education and recognition. Donations are welcomed to sustain and expand these critical efforts, ensuring Naperville remains a safe and well-prepared community.

CAPS remains deeply engaged in its mission to honor public safety personnel and foster a safe community through meaningful action and collaboration. CAPS invites all residents to participate in its events, support its initiatives, and help recognize those who dedicate their lives to protecting Naperville.

Learn more about the organization, nominate a public safety employee, purchase tickets to a CAPS event, or make a donation.

Spotlight Guests: Wes Wernette, Outgoing Board Chair, and Ashley Klco, Incoming Board Chair