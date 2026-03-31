NaperVoice combines music and philanthropy

NaperVoice is a unique philanthropic adult choir based in Naperville, founded in 2021 with a mission to “Sing well. Do good.” It is composed of 35-40 singers from more than 20 Chicago-area communities, ranging in age from 20 to 78. Half of the singers are paid professionals and half are auditioned volunteers, all committed to musical excellence in a wide variety of genres.

“I’ve made so many friends now that I’ve been singing for years with the choir. So I’ve made friendships that hopefully will last a lifetime. And then also, I’ve been able to sing again. I took a break trying to find a great choir like NaperVoice that came along at the perfect time,” said Jennifer Zanayed, Director of Publicity.

NaperVoice concerts raise money for charity

NaperVoice presents two concerts per year in November and April, each raising funds for a local service organization. To date, the choir has collected over $18,000 for such organizations as 360 Youth Services, The Conservation Foundation, Loaves and Fishes Community Services, and A.D.O.P.T. NaperVoice has begun a community outreach program as well, including holiday caroling at StoryPoint Senior Living last December.

Passing music on to the next generation

As part of its commitment to music education, NaperVoice offers one paid conducting internship to a college music student or recent graduate and one paid internship to a high school artist with each concert cycle. These internships provide significant opportunities for each student’s further musical development through work with an advanced choral ensemble and a public performance opportunity as conductor or soloist. The choir has also partnered with a diverse community of local professional instrumental soloists and musical ensembles, including a Ukrainian bandura ensemble, a gospel choir, a children’s chorus, and a mariachi ensemble.

NaperVoice is a member of Arts DuPage and a recipient of grants from Naperville’s SECA funds and the Illinois Arts Council.

Spotlight Guests: Philip Spencer, Founding Conductor & Artistic Director, and Jennifer Zanayed, Director of Publicity