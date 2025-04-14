NaperVoice sings for a cause

NaperVoice, founded in 2021, is Naperville’s unique philanthropic choir with the mission “Sing well. Do good.” The choir provides the Chicago area with outstanding performances of a wide variety of significant choral music.

Who’s in the choir?

NaperVoice is composed of 35 auditioned adult singers from 20+ communities, half of whom are compensated and half of whom are volunteers. For each concert, the choir also offers a paid conducting internship to a college student or recent grad and a paid High School Musician Internship for an excellent high-school-age instrumentalist.

The singers come from a wide range of backgrounds and ages. To be a part of the group, participants need to be at least college-aged, but there is no upward limit.

Sing well. Do good.

Over the course of its first five concerts, NaperVoice has donated over $12,000 to other local nonprofit service organizations, including The Conservation Foundation, Loaves and Fishes Community Services, Feed My Starving Children, Kids Above All, and Mays Music Centre of Excellence.

In its three-year existence, NaperVoice has been awarded coveted arts grants at the local, county, and state levels. Philip Spencer, a graduate of the Yale University School of Music and a retired college professor, is the Founding Conductor and Artistic Director. Dr. Zachary Zwahlen is the Collaborative Pianist, and Shelley May Hutchison is the Collaborative Percussionist.

NaperVoice’s Spring 2025 Concert, Singing More Superpowers, is on April 27, 4 pm, at Grace United Methodist Church, and will benefit 360 Youth Services.

This new program is a sequel to the Spring 2023 Concert, “Singing Our Superpowers.” Themes including hope, courage, and love will be explored by contemporary American composers including Moses Hogan, Christopher Tin, Andrea Ramsey, Mac Huff, and Philip Spencer. The very significant and beautiful “Considering Matthew Shepard: A Choral Suite” by Craig Hella Johnson will be the featured work at this concert.

Spotlight Guests: Philip Spencer, Founding Conductor, Artistic Director, and Jennifer Zanayed, Director of Publicity