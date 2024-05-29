Supporting art, education, and community service with the Naperville Woman’s Club

Founded in 1897, the Naperville Woman’s Club (NWC) is one of the longest-standing organizations in Naperville. The Club represents generations of women with a goal to enrich their community, form friendships, and engage in lifelong learning.

Activities with the Naperville Woman’s Club

Members can help plan a fundraising event, be part of a juried art fair, volunteer for community service and local charities, participate in a book club, or use their creative talents to decorate events or craft useful items for organizations like the Ronald McDonald House and the military. As a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the NWC also supports state and international initiatives. You don’t have to live in Naperville to join the NWC.

Fine Art and Artisan Fair

On June 29 and 30, the NWC will host its 64th Fine Art and Artisan Fair at Naper Settlement. The NWC has been holding this event since 1960, and it is the longest-running art fair in the state of Illinois. This year the Fine Art and Artisan Fair is expected to attract 10,000 guests and over 100 artists and artisans.

History of the Naperville Woman’s Club

The Club was founded as a literary club in 1897 by nineteen women whose goal was to help members assume a role outside of their homes and churches, a bold undertaking in the 19th century. These charter members initiated programs for intense study, but philanthropic projects quickly followed. In 1903, the literary club became the Naperville Woman’s Club. NWC is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization founded in 1890.