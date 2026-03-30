The Interim Housing Center at DuPagePads offers a safe place to sleep

DuPagePads seeks to ensure that every family in the community has the opportunity to achieve lasting housing stability and hope for the future. The opening of the Interim Housing Center aids in that mission.

The IHC provides a safe place to sleep, food, and connections to case management for approximately 300 people each night through 115 rooms.

“This offers a lot more permanency for our folks. Come in to stay with us. You can stay here until you have a home of your own. We do prioritize; children and families with children come in first. Folks with medical conditions, domestic violence victims who need a safe place to stay,” said April Redzic, the President & CEO of DuPagePads.

DuPagePads’ Interim Housing Center is a pioneering model to end homelessness

Guests at the IHC have access to:

One bed per guest

A secure room for rest and personal belongings

Microwave & refrigerator

In-room bathroom

Telephone and WiFi

Transportation and school bus support

24/7 on-site staff

Washers and dryers

On-site guest pantry

Hot meals during kitchen hours

Food and drink vending options

Case management for housing and support

“So often when someone comes in and if they don’t know what they’re doing the next day, it’s hard for them to plan forward and figure out a job interview, go get the medical help that they need, or make sure their kids are going to school the next morning. So making sure they have that safe place to put their stuff, to have a bed, to know the next day they’re going to have a bed. Let’s go and start thinking forward and planning forward, so we can get people more quickly out of homelessness and into something better for them,” said Redzic.

DuPagePads assists people who are unsheltered in the community–a condition that can be dangerous when the weather is extremely cold or hot, but also year-round, because of the lack of a door for safety, and an inability to access clean water, food, and a washroom.

1/3 of the approximately 300 guests at DuPagePads’ Interim Housing Center are children, predominantly under the age of 5. Another 1/3 are seniors who are over 60. All of them need help on their journey to end their homelessness. All of them wish for a home of their own.

Spotlight Guest: April Redzic, President & CEO