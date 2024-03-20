The music of NaperVoice

NaperVoice is Naperville’s new philanthropic adult choir, founded in 2021, with the mission “Sing well. Do good.” Members seeks to fulfill that mission in the following ways:

To offer to Naperville and the wider community outstanding performances of a variety of significant choral music that are engaging, enriching, and uplifting

To help raise funds for local charitable organizations in Naperville and beyond through a unique “Concerts for a Cause” strategy

To provide a financially compensated, artistically excellent performing opportunity for some of the finest singers in Chicagoland

To invite experienced amateur singers to audition and join in exceptional music-making for a compelling purpose

Raising money for other nonprofit organizations

Concerts each April and November raise funds for local charitable organizations, including Loaves and Fishes Community Services and Kids Above All. For their upcoming concert on April 21 they have a new charity partner. “We are also going to pair for the first time with our charitable partner who this time is another musical organization, and they will be participating in the concert as well as being the recipient of our funds.” Says Phil Spencer, Founding Conductor. That organization is the Mays Music Center of Excellence.

The arrangement of the NaperVoice choir

Half of the approximately 35 singers are paid professionals and half are auditioned volunteers, ranging in age from 20 to 75 and coming from 20+ Chicago-area communities. The choir’s performance is frequently accompanied by their Collaborative Percussionist, Shelley May Hutchison.

Paid internships are available for College Student Conducting/Singing Interns and High School Musician Interns. The Founding Conductor/Artistic Director is Philip Spencer, a 30-year resident of Naperville, and an award-winning educator and composer, conductor of choral ensembles in the United States and Europe, church musician, and concert organist and harpsichordist.