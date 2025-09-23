Theater for Charity supports local nonprofits

Theater for Charity’s mission is to create quality theater “for good” to impact local communities positively. Each season, they select a local charity that will receive support. All profits from the productions are given to a charitable organization in our local area.

“Everything goes right back into the community. It’s more than just putting on a show. It’s providing good assets to people in the community, as well as letting them see a new production,” said Lynn Hodak, Chairwoman of the Board and Founder of Theater for Charity.

Metropolitan Family Services is the 2025 supported charity

After a careful review of several local charities, the Theater for Charity Board is excited to announce that they have selected Metropolitan Family Services as the 2025 sponsored charity! Metropolitan Family Services has a strong presence in the entire Chicagoland area, with a local chapter representing the needs of DuPage County families.

Metropolitan Family Services DuPage Center has provided support to vulnerable families who have had nowhere to turn, helping them restore balance in their lives since 1930 with services including counseling, youth mentoring, and family self-sufficiency. Metropolitan DuPage is part of Metropolitan Family Services, which has been empowering Chicago-area families to reach their greatest potential and positively impact their communities since 1857.

In addition to the behavioral health and early learning services, MFS DuPage is the only comprehensive domestic violence service provider in DuPage County.

Volunteer with Theater for Charity

Anyone interested in volunteering can join, regardless of their theater background.

“Come join us. Have fun. Really connect with our mission and get to know the actors. Get to know the production team. You’ll have a great time. But just there’s something for everyone. Something for everyone to do one thing or another. So join us,” said Hodak. “Everything from promotions to backstage work, costumes, props, tickets, concessions, we can use the help.”

Spotlight Guests: Lynn Hodak, Chairwoman of the Board and Founder, and Anna Ahonen, Board Member; Assistant Director for Freaky Friday and Director for the first two shows