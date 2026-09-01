Neuqua grad Mark Gronowski signs with Miami Dolphins practice squad

On August 31, Naperville native and 2020 Neuqua Valley graduate Mark Gronowski signed a deal to join the Miami Dolphins practice squad to begin the 2026 NFL season. Gronowski originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins following the NFL Draft in late April.

Gronowski’s NFL dreams become reality

The former Wildcat star was cut by the Dolphins on August 30 following the team’s final preseason game before rejoining the organization the next day. Gronowski joins starter Malik Willis and recently acquired backups Kyle McCord and Brady Cook as the four quarterbacks on the Miami roster.

A standout collegiate career

Gronowski spent five seasons at South Dakota State, earning individual and team accolades including two FCS National Championships, the 2023 Walter Payton Award, and two Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year awards. From 2021-2024, he accumulated 10,309 yards, 93 touchdowns, and a 64% completion rate. He added 1,767 yards on the ground with another 37 TDs.

Before the 2025 season, he joined the Iowa Hawkeyes via the transfer portal.

In his lone season in Iowa City, Gronowski threw for 1,741 yards and 10 touchdowns, but made a name for himself in the run game, piling up 545 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. Gronowski was named the 2025 Reliaquest Bowl MVP, leading the Hawkeyes to victory with 266 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa defeated Vanderbilt 34-27.

Gronowski joins other NFL natives in the NFL

Gronowski joins several other former Naperville stars across the NFL. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is entering his fourth pro season after a standout career at Metea Valley and Naperville Central.

Former Naperville North linebacker Bo Richter recently made the 53-man roster with the Minnesota Vikings, his third season with the team.

Naperville Central alum Sean Payton begins his fourth season as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Payton, a Super Bowl-winning coach with the New Orleans Saints, led the Broncos to the AFC Championship game last season.

Neuqua Valley alum Jon Rhattigan was released by his hometown Chicago Bears on cutdown day, but the special teams ace who spent 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders still has time to find a new home for what would be his sixth NFL season.