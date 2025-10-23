NCTV17 helps strengthen Naperville’s economic vitality

Naperville’s strong economy is built on the connection between residents, businesses, nonprofits, and local government. NCTV17 plays a key role in that ecosystem by informing, connecting, and empowering the people and organizations driving our city forward.

An informed community fuels growth

Economic vitality starts with awareness. Through Naperville News 17, we keep residents up to date on developments, policy decisions, and business news that shape Naperville’s future. Our reporting bridges the gap between city hall and Main Street, building trust and transparency that form the foundation of a thriving local economy.

Spotlighting local businesses and innovators

Behind every storefront and startup is a story. NCTV17 highlights local entrepreneurs and businesses who create jobs, spark innovation, and keep dollars circulating here at home. By sharing these successes, the station supports existing businesses, encourages new investment, and reinforces Naperville’s reputation as a city where business thrives.

Showcasing events that boost the economy

NCTV17 covers milestones and community events that contribute to the local economy. From Kennedy Jr. High earning an Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon honor to the opening of Tollywood in south Naperville and Oswald’s Pharmacy celebrating 150 years, our coverage amplifies achievements that strengthen the local economy. Shared online and beyond our city’s borders, these stories attract families, visitors, and businesses, reinforcing Naperville’s appeal as a great place to live, work, and invest.

Local news is a local investment

Every story NCTV17 tells helps create a more informed and engaged community, which fuels Naperville’s economic vitality. Supporting the station goes beyond backing local news; it is a direct investment in the city’s future, helping ensure Naperville remains a thriving place for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.