2nd highest Naperville home sale | Misunderstanding over DAR plaque | New downtown businesses

Naperville mansion sells for second highest price in city history

A seven-bedroom, 21,709-square-foot Naperville mansion sold on Thursday for $7.55 million, which makes it the second-highest residential sale in city history. Custom homebuilder Dave Knecht designed the home on a 2.51-acre property on the 1100 block of Shamrock Court.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Tudor-style brick and limestone house was built in 2017 and originally put on the market for $10.5 million in 2021.

In November 2023, a five-bedroom, 9,299-square-foot mansion set the DuPage County and Naperville residential sale record after selling for $8.07 million. The French Provincial-style home is located on the 200 Block of West Van Buren Avenue in downtown Naperville.

Photo courtesy: Prestige Real Estate Images

Misunderstanding at Naperville Park Board meeting over Daughters of the American Revolution plaque

Over a dozen Fort Payne Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) members, veterans, and residents showed up at Thursday’s Naperville Park District Board meeting to voice their support of an America250 plaque installation.

NSDAR members had received information that led them to believe that several Park Board Commissioners opposed the idea, and a vote had already been taken at the Feb. 8. Naperville Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Read about the Naperville Park Board’s response to local concerns, and the next steps for the plaque.

Waubonsie Valley teacher chosen as IL PTA Teacher of the Year

Waubonsie Valley High School teacher Mark Duker has been named the Illinois Parent Teacher Association’s (PTA) Teacher of the Year. He conducts the school band’s wind ensemble and serves as Waubonsie Valley’s Fine Arts Department Chair.

Duker has received several awards during his 31 years as an educator. In 2013, he was named one of 25 national semifinalists for the GRAMMY educator award. Duker also won the Chicagoland Outstanding Music Educator in 2006.

Naperville man sentenced to 13 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to Addison woman

A Naperville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 35-year-old woman from Addison. Judge Mia McPherson handed down the sentence to Courvoisier Thomas, 40, on Thursday afternoon.

Learn more about the incident.

Miskatonic Craft Kitchen, MINISO among new downtown Naperville businesses

Though longtime favorites Barnes & Noble and BD’s Mongolian Grill may have recently closed their doors, new businesses have been popping up all over downtown Naperville. They include new restaurants, retail shops, and specialty stores.

Check out all the new downtown Naperville offerings.

Waubonsie Valley finishes third while Hinsdale Central wins the 2024 IHSA Boys Swimming State Meet

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming and diving took home the third-place trophy at the State meet on Saturday. It’s the second top-three finish for the Warriors since 2019.

Hinsdale Central won the 2024 state championship for a second consecutive season. Neuqua Valley senior Alex Parkinson won the 500-yard freestyle for a second straight year.