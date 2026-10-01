5 new restaurants planned | Benedictine gets $2.77M grant | Knitted Knockers

New buildings to bring five new restaurants to Naperville’s Block 59

Two new buildings in Naperville’s Block 59 will add five more restaurants to the district’s dining scene.

Construction started last week in the lot behind Cheesecake Factory and Yard House.

Find out more about the new offerings ahead.

Benedictine receives $2.77M federal grant to boost student support, success

Benedictine University has been awarded a $2.77 million federal grant, which it says will help strengthen student support and success.

The funds will be used for the school’s “Catalyzing Student Success” program, a five-year initiative helping students continue on the road to graduation with expanded academic support, improved learning technology, and strengthened teaching in core courses.

Learn more about the additional benefits to students the school has planned.

Naperville Park District reviews 2027 fireworks contract

Naperville Park District officials are in the preliminary stage of assembling an agreement for next year’s Independence Day fireworks show.

The park board on Thursday, Sept. 24, had a discussion of the proposed contract, which could be voted on in October.

Read more about the recent discussion and one park board member’s suggestion for future agreements.

Naperville breast cancer survivor knits normalcy, comfort for others

A Naperville breast cancer survivor is knitting a path toward comfort and hope for others in her shoes, just months after receiving her diagnosis.

Sara Gmitro joined up with Knitted Knockers, which connects volunteer knitters and crocheters with breast cancer survivors to make handcrafted breast prosthetics.

Find out more about the program and Sara’s involvement.

Returning Benet coach joins son for his senior season

Sean Wesley, former head coach of the Benet boys soccer team, has returned to the sidelines this year as an assistant coach for his son Jack’s senior season.

Wesley had stepped away when Jack initially entered the program to give his son a chance to make the experience his own.

Hear from this father and son about what it means to both of them to be sharing this season together.