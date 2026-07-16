Air quality alert | Storm aid available | River Sounds returns

Air quality alert for Naperville area through midnight tonight

The Naperville Park District has closed Centennial Beach and the Paddleboat Quarry for the day as a result of an air quality alert.

The alert is for Naperville, along with a large part of Northern Illinois and parts of Indiana, and is through midnight tonight.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has declared today a Red Forecast Air Pollution Action Day due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. AirNow shows the current air quality reading in Naperville at 256, which is deemed “very unhealthy.”

Officials recommend reducing outdoor activities, noting that older adults, active children, and those with pulmonary or respiratory disease can be more susceptible to the conditions. Those who are outside are advised to take frequent breaks to head indoors.

Naperville home damaged, officer treated after basement fire

A basement fire Wednesday morning caused $70,000 in damage to a Naperville home and resulted in one police officer being treated for smoke inhalation.

Learn more about the incident.

Financial aid available for Naperville, Chicagoland following June storms

Federal funding is now available to help relieve some of the financial burden caused by last month’s storm damage in the area.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has officially declared the June 10 and 11 thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept through the greater Chicago area a disaster, opening up the opportunity for low-interest loans to help with losses.

Get more information about how to apply.

Naperville Park District seeks input on proposed capital projects

Naperville Park District officials are seeking community input on proposed capital projects for 2027. Full details on next year’s list of improvements will be posted on the district’s website from Thursday, July 16, through Friday, July 31.

During the 16-day period, residents can view a full list of next year’s projects and submit questions and comments via online questionnaires. District staff has indicated they will review all input received from the community as planning for next year’s budget ramps up this fall.

River Sounds making waves again in downtown Naperville

River Sounds has returned! Now in its second year, the free concert series has Chicago-area musicians of all kinds perform by and in the DuPage River, by way of a floating stage.

Take a look at some of Tuesday’s performances and find out how to catch the next show.