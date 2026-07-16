Financial aid available for Naperville, Chicagoland following June storms

Federal funding is now available to help relieve some of the financial burden caused by last month’s storm damage in the area.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has officially declared the June 10 and 11 thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept through the greater Chicago area a disaster. This declaration gives homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses the opportunity to apply for low-interest loans to help cover losses not entirely covered by insurance.

Naperville storm impact

The two-day June storms rolled through Naperville, including an EF-0 tornado that briefly touched down in east Naperville on June 11. The conditions caused for power outages and a number of downed trees, including some at Centennial Beach, forcing the attraction to close for a day.

It also caused the DuPage River to rise substantially, shutting down access to parts of the neighboring sidewalk in downtown Naperville.

What areas does the declaration cover?

The declaration applies to those in multiple Illinois counties including DuPage and Will. It also makes a few disaster loan programs available through the SBA, including Home Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and Business Physical Disaster Loans, depending on eligibility.

Where to apply, when, and what’s included in the coverage

Residents and business owners can apply for the loan through the SBA’s Disaster Loans Assistance website. The deadline for filing applications for physical damage is September 8, 2026, and those filing for economic injury must do so by April 12, 2027.

In addition to covering losses, the loans may be eligible to be used for mitigation improvements to prevent future damage, refinancing, or relocating a business.