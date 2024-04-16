Ammonia spill at Ramsay’s Kitchen | Taco Pros opening | Wonder Room award

Ammonia spill at Ramsay’s Kitchen causes evacuation

An ammonia spill in the basement of Ramsay’s Kitchen in downtown Naperville on Monday night forced an evacuation of the restaurant.

One person was taken to Edward Hospital in “stable condition,” according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Find out more about the incident and how long it took to be contained.

Taco Pros opening in Naperville

Mexican restaurant chain Taco Pros is opening a new location in Naperville at 2860 Showplace Dr, Ste. 114.

A grand opening will be held on Friday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. where the first 50 customers will get a $25 gift card. The location will sell $1 tacos all weekend, valid only in-store.

There are multiple Taco Pros throughout Chicagoland, in addition to Indiana and Wisconsin.

Wonder Room at the DuPage Children’s Museum receives award

The Wonder Room at the DuPage Children’s Museum received an Innovation Award from the Illinois Association of Museums (IAM).

This is the first year IAM has featured an innovation category, which recognizes museums that venture out of their customary practice to try something new. The DuPage Children’s Museum created the sensory-friendly Wonder Room for a calming experience in the fast-paced museum environment

Inside the room are tactile panels linked to sensors that trigger various life-size nature images projected onto a curved wall.

CAPS hosts ‘Public Safety Response to Mental Health Crisis’

Citizens Appreciate Public Safety (CAPS) will host a presentation, ‘Public Safety Response to Mental Health Crisis,’ on Thursday, April 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be held in council chambers at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Young adults and parents are welcome to attend and hear from Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Counselor Eirene Boulougouris.

The two will discuss and provide insight into the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges. Some local organizations will also be set up outside of council chambers offering additional resources on the topic. Registration is encouraged.

D203 course additions and subtractions finalized

Naperville School District 203’s Board of Education moved forward on a series of high school-level course additions and subtractions with a vote cast at Monday’s meeting. A preliminary discussion took place earlier this month.

A new Project Lead the Way-sanctioned course, introduction to engineering, is one of three potential course additions. The others are upper-level American Sign Language courses. The trio of courses will be added in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

A dozen specialized courses are being removed from the high school course catalog, starting with the 2025-26 school year. Several reasons were cited for the deletions — most notably, low enrollment.

One for the record books

Also at last night’s District 203 board of education meeting, Naperville North High School Coach Andy McWhirter was recognized for his role in reaching a milestone for the record books.

McWhirter oversees North’s girls’ water polo team, which recently secured its 500th victory.