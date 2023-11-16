Area schools in top 100 | Knoch Park parking add | All State teams

Naperville-area elementary, middle schools among top 100 in state

Many Naperville-area schools have landed among the top 100 in the state in the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings of best elementary and middle schools. Find out where the Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 schools ended up on the lists.

District 203 finalizes Knoch Park parking agreement

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education on Monday approved the renewal and an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement with the Naperville Park District for amenities at Knoch Park.

Park district officials recently proposed to the school district a proposal for increased parking at the site in an effort to alleviate demand for some of the events taking place at Knoch Park. The plan includes adding 36 parking spaces to the existing lot, bringing the total up to 82 spots.

District 203’s share of the expense would be 43% of the total, or $450,000, based on terms of the intergovernmental agreement.

NPD seeks community input for re-accreditation process

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is seeking input from community members as part of its re-accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

The public can weigh in via an online portal, helping to assess policies, procedures, management, operation, and support services. There is a separate site for comments for both the NPD and the Naperville Emergency Communications Center.

More information about the standards being assessed as well as links to both public comment portals can be found on the NPD website.

Bid accepted for Frontier Sports Complex dugout project

The Naperville Park District is planning eight new dugout shelters for the centrally located ballfield hub at Frontier Sports Complex.

At their latest meeting, the Naperville Park District’s board of commissioners approved a bid for the upcoming project.

M/M Peters Construction Inc. submitted a base $34,989 quote for the dugout shelter installation project at the complex and an additional 5% contingency, bringing the total contract award to $36,738. M/M Peters was one of four firms submitting quotes. The others ranged from $41,900 to $65,000.

All State teams announced this week

The All State football teams were announced by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association this week. Naperville Central senior defensive lineman Maverick Ohle and Naperville North senior safety/wide receiver Luke Williams were both selected to the 8A First Team.

Naperville North senior running back Cole Arl and Waubonsie Valley senior linebacker Bryce Provis were each named 8A Honorable Mentions.

The Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association handed out All State selections as well. 4A state runner up Benet Academy had two First Team members with junior libero Aniya Warren and sophomore outside hitter Lynney Tarnow being honored.

Redwing junior middle blocker Gabby Stasys was named an Honorable Mention along with three Metea Valley players, junior libero Addison Torain, junior setter Katie Schuele and sophomore middle blocker Olivia Stewart.