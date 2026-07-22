Naperville beekeeping buzz | Metra faces lawsuit  | Classic swim meet 

Beekeeping ordinance under review

Potential changes could be coming to Naperville’s decade-old beekeeping ordinance. The city council on Tuesday had a first reading of a list of proposed changes.

Read more about the proposed ordinance amendments and what residents and the council had to say about them

Metra faces lawsuit over fatal snowplow incident at Naperville train station

The family of a snowplow worker hit and killed by a Metra train at the downtown Naperville station last year is suing the railway company. 46-year-old Henrrich Alvarez-De La Sancha of Elgin, was clearing snow from the station’s platform when he was struck by a freight train.

The lawsuit alleges that Metra failed to provide a safe working environment and violated a number of Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) safety regulations, such as insufficient roadway worker protection, inadequate training, and lack of proper train warnings.

Get all the latest information about the lawsuit.

Naperville Police stepping up enforcement as part of Illinois Speed Awareness Day

Today is Illinois Speed Awareness Day and in observance, the Naperville Police Department, along with many other departments across the state, is ramping up patrols and enforcement of the speed limit.

Find out more about the role speeding plays in car accidents

District 203 considering calendar change

Naperville School District 203 officials are in the preliminary stage of considering a change to the 2026-27 school year calendar. Administrators are proposing a two-day extension to spring break, maintaining the original Friday, March 26, start date, but ending it on the date of the spring election on Tuesday, April 6.

The district had originally planned to resume classes Monday, April 5, and have an e-learning day on Tuesday, April 6. The shift would mean ending the school year on Wednesday, May 26, rather than Monday, May 24.

Classic Swim Meet dives into decades of tradition

The Classic Swim Meet made quite a splash for hundreds of young swimmers from all across Naperville. The event has been a long-standing tradition in town, bringing competition, costumes, and camaraderie to the pool in a low-steaks environment.

Dive into more details behind the tradition

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