Beidelman building renovations | Activity center name proposed | Halloween houses map

New restoration plans partially approved for Beidelman building in Naperville

The historic building at 235-239 S. Washington St., affectionately known as the “Beidelman building,” will be getting a new “old” look.

The Historic Preservation Commission approved several renovations at its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 22, that restore details from the building’s design in 1928.

Learn what changes are ahead for the space.

Name proposed for new Frontier community activity center in Naperville

A name has been considered for the new indoor community activity center planned at the Frontier Sports Complex.

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday discussed a series of naming proposals for the site, with the likely option being the Frontier Activity Center.

Read more about the rationale behind the planned name and the others that were considered.

Naperville District 203’s big-ticket projects solidified

Naperville School District 203 officials have solidified their big-ticket expenditures for the upcoming school year. Multiple capital improvement projects, from galvanized piping to playground projects, are part of a 14-point list of expenditures that collectively clock in at $6.914 million.

The board of education had a preliminary discussion of the CIP plan for the year ahead early this month. The board on a 6-1 vote officially approved the plan at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 19 . Melissa Kelley Black cast the dissenting vote.

Adoption of a look-ahead CIP plan is the first of multiple phases in assembling the district’s 2027-28 school year budget. Naperville 203 officials annually present the CIP plan in the fall of the following school year to begin bidding out the work.

Halloween map serves as seasonal guide to spooktacular sites

A seasonal resource is once again helping Naperville residents and visitors view the city’s spectacularly spooky sights as Halloween approaches. More than 100 homes are featured on the “2026 Naperville Halloween Map.”

Find out who’s behind the map and where to find it.

Turning Pointe’s Pumpkin Race rolls into its 10th year in Naperville

The pumpkins were on a roll as Turning Pointe Autism Foundation celebrated a decade of pumpkin races in Naperville.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, at Rotary Hill, Turning Pointe students and community members gathered for pumpkin-powered fun while supporting adults with autism.

Take a look at some of the day’s fun and learn more about the event.