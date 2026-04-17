Beidelman Furniture closing | Naperville teacher wins top honor | Severe storm threat

Beidelman Furniture in Naperville to close after 165 years

Beidelman Furniture, the oldest business in DuPage County, is closing for good, after 165 years in Naperville.

The owners of the furniture shop at 239 S. Washington St. announced in a Facebook post Thursday that the store’s final day of business would be April 29.

Find out more about the closure of this historic business.

Naperville Central’s Seth Brady named 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year

Naperville Central High School social studies teacher Seth Brady learned yesterday that he’d been named the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

School officials and students surprised him with the announcement at a ceremony in the school library.

Hear what school officials and students had to say about why he was deserving of the honor.

More severe weather expected for Naperville area Friday night

Another round of thunderstorms is expected for the Naperville area tonight, with a level 3 of 5 threat for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms are predicted to move in from 7 p.m. to midnight, bringing with them damaging winds, the chance for hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The NWS says there is also a threat of flash flooding and for rivers to crest to minor flood stage over the coming days.

Maintenance work scheduled at 2 downtown Naperville parking garages

Maintenance work at two downtown Naperville parking garages will begin the week of April 20.

The city will tackle repairs at the Central Parking Facility at 75 E. Chicago Ave. and the Water Street Parking Facility, at 120 Water Street, taking on one at a time to minimize parking disruptions.

Learn more about the timetable for the work.

Autism Awareness Month proclamation at recent city meeting

The City of Naperville is recognizing World Autism Awareness Month, which is in April. A proclamation was recently issued, putting the community on record in support of the importance of awareness around the condition.

In the proclamation, Mayor Scott Wehrli recognized the myriad of local agencies that have a part in improving education, communication, life skills, and job opportunities for people diagnosed with autism. Jorie Meyer, superintendent of recreation with the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association, accepted the proclamation at a recent city council meeting.

As noted in the proclamation, one in 31 children within the U.S. are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Contracts approved for Knoch Park playground renovation

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday, April 9, approved a pair of contracts for projects at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St.

Commissioners issued a contract capped at $135,735.26 to Innovation Landscape Inc. for the installation of new playground equipment. Additionally, the elected body awarded a $135,735.26 contract to Forever Lawn Chicago LLC for the installation of synthetic turf at the playground.

Both expenditures are a part of the $460,000 budgeted this year for the Knoch Park improvements.