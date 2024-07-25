Beidelman’s seeks landmark status | Art Walk | New downtown Naperville businesses

Beidelman Furniture building seeks local landmark status

The owners of the Beidelman Furniture building in downtown Naperville are seeking official landmark status from the City of Naperville. They will present their case to the Historic Preservation Commission tonight, aiming to protect the building’s exterior and help secure renovation grants.

Beidelman’s was established in 1861 and is the oldest operating business in DuPage County.

Naperville crime stoppers offer cash reward for information leading to arrests

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a Battery incident involving water bead/gel blasters and the theft of an electric Colorway E-Bycycle.

AltaVida joins the downtown Naperville business scene

Despite construction in downtown Naperville, new businesses are opening, including AltaVida. The new restaurant is located in the former Two Brothers Building on Jefferson Avenue and features Latin American cuisine and culture with tapas, cocktails, and dance classes.

Other businesses that are opening this summer include Insomnia Cookies, Everything But Water, and Kendra Scott.

Art Walk honors Naperville’s Latin American community

The first-ever Latin Sub(Urban) Art Walk took place in downtown Naperville on Saturday, July 20, celebrating Latino culture with vibrant art and music. Organized by the Downtown Naperville Alliance and DuPage Hispanic Alliance, the event featured over 20 Latin American artists, who displayed their work in various mediums.

The event highlighted the diversity within the Latino community, fostering cultural appreciation and conversation among attendees.

Naperville Continental Little League All-Stars win State

The Naperville Continental Little League All-Star team won the 11-U state championship over LaGrange Park by a 4-0 score. The team finished the double-elimination tournament with a 9-1 record.

