Benet stadium groundbreaking | Townhome recommendation denied | Gatorade Player of the Year

Benet breaks ground, with stadium revamp beginning this summer

A ceremonial groundbreaking is in the books, and work is scheduled to start the first week of July on major upgrades to the stadium and track at Benet Academy.

The Catholic high school in Lisle received village approval earlier this year of its plans to renovate and modernize Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium for football, lacrosse, soccer, track and field, cross country, physical education and other events.

Find out more about the project and when the first phase is expected to be completed.

Image courtesy: Benet Academy

Naperville commission denies recommendation for townhomes at Spring and Mill

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday denied the recommendation of a proposed 25-unit townhome project.

The development, dubbed Ostara, is being pitched on a 2.3-acre site at the northwest corner of Spring Avenue and Mill Street. Safety concerns at the intersection were a dominant concern during the recent review.

Read more about Ostara, and what the petitioner, neighbors, and commissioners had to say about it.

Naperville native rings Nasdaq closing bell with LinkedIn colleagues

A Naperville native was among those who rang the Nasdaq closing bell on Monday.

30-year-old Logan White, a corporate communications employee at LinkedIn, along with her colleagues, most of whom are part of the company’s Black Inclusion Group, participated in the ceremonial activity at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

Learn more about the opportunity and what it meant to White to be a part of it.

Naperville’s Nagle recognized for 50 years of legal, community service

Longtime Naperville attorney and community leader Brien Nagle was recently surprised with a mayoral proclamation in his honor, recognizing him for 50 years of dedicated service.

Read more about his contributions to his field and the community.

Emerson Burke named Illinois Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year

Naperville Central soccer standout Emerson Burke has been named the Illinois Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.

The junior led the Redhawks to the 4A state championship game, setting a school record with 40 goals this season. Burke was also named the IHSSCA Player of the Year.

Find out more about why she was chosen for the honor.