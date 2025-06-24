Bev’s becomes The George | Kennedy getting $7M in renovations | Plainfield Keller’s closing

New restaurant concept The George pays homage to Naperville history

A new restaurant concept named The George is set to open later this year in downtown Naperville at the former Bev’s location, 245 S. Washington St.

The George will be a “modern American tavern blending timeless comfort with elevated design and cuisine,” according to a press release from Empire Restaurant Group.

$7M in improvements planned for Kennedy Junior High School

Kennedy Junior High School improvements might still be a year away, but planning on the project is underway within Naperville School District 203.

The board of education on Monday, June 16 approved a plan for the $7 million project, which could go to bid this fall in anticipation of the actual work next summer.

Traffic calming on Jefferson Avenue

After weighing a series of options, the Naperville City Council on Tuesday, June 17, made a decision aimed at mitigating safety concerns that have arisen along portions of Jefferson Avenue.

The council directed city staff to install a series of traffic calming measures along Jefferson Avenue, between River Road and Mill Street. The other option that had been on the table —installing four-way stop signs at the intersection of West Street and Jefferson Avenue — is not being pursued.

Early this month, the council had a robust discussion of the two options. Proponents of the traffic calming option said the four-way stop signs could bring unintended consequences, including additional safety concerns in other nearby areas.

Keller’s Farmstand closing its Plainfield location

Keller’s Farmstand announced Monday that it will be permanently closing its location in Plainfield.

Its outpost at 15050 S. Wallin Drive had been open since 1993. But according to a post by Keller’s, in 2024, family members sold the land it was on, which is now under development for new housing.

Keller’s noted that its other two locations, at 2500 Johnson Road in Oswego and 516 Knoch Knolls Road aren’t going anywhere, and will reopen in mid-July with sweet corn and a variety of other produce. The owners said there is no plan to open a different Plainfield location, but wrote in an online post, “It has been a tremendous honor to serve the Plainfield communities.”

Naperville Little League gets kids into the swing of baseball with the Challenger League

For over 70 years, Naperville Little League Baseball has given thousands of local kids the opportunity to play America’s pastime every spring.

After nearly two decades of dormancy, the Challenger League returned to Naperville this spring, providing kids with intellectual or physical challenges a chance to compete on the diamond in front of their friends and family.

