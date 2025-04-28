Body found at forest preserve | Thorne free agent deal with Bengals | Molly’s Cupcakes closes

Body found Saturday at Burlington Park Forest Preserve

Authorities are investigating after a body was found Saturday afternoon at Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville.

Naperville Central graduate Payton Thorne signs rookie free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback Payton Thorne signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2019 Naperville Central graduate spent five seasons as a starting QB, three at Michigan State before transferring to Auburn his final two seasons.

Thorne’s former Naperville Central and Michigan State teammate Cade McDonald signed a rookie camp invite with both the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting his career as a walk-on wide receiver at Michigan State, McDonald spent his final two seasons at Miami of Ohio.

Molly’s Cupcakes in downtown Naperville closes

Molly’s Cupcakes in downtown Naperville has closed after six years in business.

Sunday was the final day of operations for the shop at 30 W. Jefferson. The business announced in a Facebook post that the last day “was truly bittersweet.” Though no reason was given for the closure, the owners did note “this isn’t a case of a greedy landlord jacking up the rent (that’s us…).”

They said they’ve chosen a new business to take over the spot. Though they didn’t release the name, they did tease that they’d found “a local chef and restaurateur whose love for her culture and community will bring something special and personal to downtown Naperville.”

Plans for nearly $1 million in renovations at Nichols Library

The Naperville Public Library is looking to approve nearly $1 million in renovations at Nichols Library for this fall.

Representatives from Williams Architects and SMC Construction Services presented the planned work to the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees at its April 16 meeting.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

April 29 – Remembrance Mass for Pope Francis at St. Thomas the Apostle

April 29 – May 1 – Beauty and the Beast presented by Alphabet Soup Productions at Pfeiffer Hall

May 1 – Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour planned by Naper Settlement

May 1 – Sensory Cocktail Experience: Garden to Glass at Cantigny

May 1 – Chat with the Chief held by Naperville Police Department

May 1 – Riverwalk Viewing of Night Sky by Naperville Astronomical Association

May 1, 2, and 4 – Weed Ladies Spring Sale at Naper Settlement

May 2 – Saddle Shoe Sisters Stroll down Memory Lane at Nichols Library

May 3 – Naperville Food Truck Festival at Naper Settlement

May 3 – Annual Asian Heritage Fest 2025 at Mall of India

May 3 – Spring Wildflower Walk by Naperville Park District

May 3 – Jim Gill Live! – Children’s concert at the Gardner School of Naperville South

May 4 – Tails on the Trails at Morton Arboretum

May 4 and May 11 – Open Hands presented by Young Naperville Singers