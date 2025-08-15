Body found believed to be missing woman | New Crisis Recovery Center | Candace Parker TNT deal

Body found in Springbrook Prairie believed to be missing Naperville woman

Naperville police believe a body discovered in Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve on Thursday afternoon is that of missing Naperville woman Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede.

Abosede had been missing since July 30.

Learn more about her disappearance and this discovery.

DuPage County officials unveil new Crisis Recovery Center

Illinois lawmakers, DuPage County health officials, and community members gathered to celebrate the new DuPage County Crisis Recovery Center at a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday.

The new $25.8 million facility in Wheaton is the first of its kind in Illinois, offering help to both youth and adults.

Get a look inside and learn what services will be provided there.

DCHD shares rabies prevention tips after bat tests positive

The DuPage County Health Department is sharing information about rabies and tips on its prevention after a bat in the county tested positive for the disease.

Learn how to protect yourself against being infected.

Naperville Central alum Candace Parker signs multi-year extension with TNT

Former Naperville Central star and future Hall of Famer Candace Parker recently expanded her media career by signing a multi-year extension with TNT Sports.

Having retired from the WNBA in 2024, Parker will continue to serve as a college basketball analyst for March Madness on TNT and CBS Sports along with the Big East and Big 12. Parker first started with TNT in 2019.

Parker, who will have her jersey retired by the Chicago Sky on August 25 will also remain the lead analyst for TNT Sports’ coverage of Unrivaled. She will also continue to contribute to Bleacher Report.

Grant sought for Nike Sports Complex improvements

The Naperville Park District is seeking state funding assistance for future improvements at the Nike Sports Complex, based on action taken at Thursday’s park board meeting. The proposal was first announced last month.

The park district will seek an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at the Nike site, 288 W. Diehl Road, for the upcoming 2026 funding cycle.

Potential improvements at the complex between 2026 and 2028 could exceed $4 million. Identified projects include renovating the playground and ball fields, installing synthetic turf infields, and installing a new shelter.