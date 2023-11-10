Candace Parker documentary | Vietnam wall ceremony | Allegory’s Nuts About Nancy

Naperville native Candace Parker documentary debuts Sunday

A new documentary on Naperville native Candace Parker, three-time WNBA title winner, debuts Sunday, Nov. 12 on ESPN.

“Candace Parker: Unapologetic” follows Parker’s ascent into basketball icon, from her time growing up in Naperville, leading the school’s team at Naperville Central, through her award-winning college career at Tennessee, and into her 16 seasons with the WNBA.

The documentary started shooting in fall of 2021, following Parker through the 2022 WNBA season while she was with the Chicago Sky. It will air Sunday at 8 p.m. CT, and will later be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Opening Ceremony for Vietnam Wall of Remembrance

The Naperville community gathered together Thursday morning to honor Vietnam veterans at the opening day ceremony of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance replica along the Riverwalk. Hear from some of those at yesterday’s events, sharing their memories and tributes.

Park District’s tax levy could rise 6.8%

The Naperville Park District’s 2023 property tax levy could increase 6.8%, based on preliminary information shared at Thursday’s board of commissioners meeting. This year’s proposed levy has been set at $24.65 million; last year’s was $23.08 million.

The park board unanimously approved a resolution establishing an estimate for the 2023 corporate and special purpose levy. The vote was a precursor to next month’s vote on an ordinance that will be forwarded on to clerks in DuPage and Will counties by the end of December.

The park district’s levy could be adjusted down from the 6.8% increase, depending on the actual amount of new valuation growth from construction. Taxes comprise 56% of the district’s revenue. The district’s levy makes up about 5% of a Naperville taxpayer’s overall bill.

Naperville Art League’s “Veterans Remembrance” exhibit

The Naperville Art League is honoring those who served in our nation’s military by with a special one-week exhibit called “Veterans Remembrance”. Take a look at some of the pieces, which are on display through Saturday.

Rotary Club of Naperville hosts Rotary Salutes Veterans Program

On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Naperville hosted its annual Rotary Salutes Veterans Program (RSVP).

The group honored Eric M. Jones of the U.S. Army, John Lackos of the U.S. Navy, Nadia Baran of the U.S. Marines, Dick Stilwell of the U.S. Navy, and Oscar Maldonado of the U.S. Army.

The five were presented with Quilts of Valor in recognition of their service.

Naperville’s Allegory “Nuts About Nancy” with resident-submitted dessert

Naperville resident Nancy Wiersum has a new claim to fame: her award-winning cheesecake recipe is now featured on the menu at downtown Naperville’s Allegory. Learn more about the dessert and how it landed on the menu.

Local girls volleyball teams head to state semifinals

The girls volleyball state semifinals tip off tonight at Illinois State University.

For the second consecutive season, Benet Academy is competing for a 4A state title at Redbird Arena. Following a supersectional win over New Trier, the Redwings will take on Willowbrook while Mother McAuley and Barrington play in the other semifinal.

St. Francis is competing in the 3A semifinals against Morton. The championship and third-place matches will be held on Saturday night.

Weekend weather outlook

Sunny skies with cooler temperatures arrive on Friday with a high of 46 degrees and a predicted low of 28.

Temperatures will push slightly higher over the weekend, with a predicted high of 49 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday, with more sun each day. Check out the NCTV17 weather webpage to keep up with your daily forecast.