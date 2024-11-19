Candidates for school, park boards | Park district budget | Girls flag football in D203

Candidates file to run in Naperville-area school board, park district races

A number of candidates have now officially entered local races for school board seats and spots on the Naperville Park Board, with yesterday as the deadline to file.

There are four open slots each on the park district board and the school boards for Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

Find out which candidates you’ll find on the ballot.

Aurora man arrested by Naperville police for alleged drug sales, gun possession

An Aurora man has been arrested by Naperville police for alleged gun possession and drug sales, following an eight-month investigation.

Alfonso Peregrino-Becerra has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon/armed violence, one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Find out more about the arrest.

Naperville Park District adopts 2025 budget; levy could increase 7.63%

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday approved the district’s 2025 budget and corresponding property tax levy.

The board backed a 7.63% increase in the levy, but it could be decreased early next year as the rate of new construction is finalized. The park district’s 2025 budget clocks in at $53.2 million.

Get a fuller breakdown of the budget and what the levy could mean for taxpayers.

District 204 planning first projects with referendum funding

Voters gave Indian Prairie School District 204 permission to borrow $420 million for safety, security, and infrastructure improvements across all facilities, according to unofficial results from the Nov. 5 election. So the school board on Monday night took the first step toward accomplishing some of the highest-priority projects to be funded with the new money.

The board approved architectural services contracts with Wight & Company to draw up plans for secure vestibule upgrades at 11 schools and an overhaul of the auditorium at Waubonsie Valley High School. Once designs are complete, administrators plan to bid out the work and bring construction contracts for board consideration early next year.

The district aims to start — and finish — these projects in the summer of 2025 at a total budgeted cost of $15 million.

D203 discusses future for girls flag football

Naperville School District 203 could soon recognize girls flag football as an official sport, based on a brief discussion at Monday’s board of education meeting. The proposal comes on the heels of two inaugural games in the sport this fall.

Speaking to the proposal, Superintendent Dan Bridges said administrators have taken note of the strong interest in girs flag football at Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools, which mirrors the trend elsewhere in Illinois.

Bridges indicated the formal request to recognize the sport will be coming at an upcoming board meeting for action.